Emmanuel A. Okrah, R.N., M.S., C.I.C.Rutland - Emmanuel A. Okrah, R.N., M.S., C.I.C., 67, of Rutland, MA, a Royal Descendent of Ghana, properly known as Chief Nana Baafour Asare Bediako, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at UMass Hospital, with his loving family at his bedside.Emmanuel is survived by his loving wife, Lily (Ayertey) Okrah; two sons, Emmanuel A. Okrah, Jr. of Worcester, and Joseph T. Okrah of Framingham; two daughters, Maude T. Okrah of Washington, DC, and Nikki L. Okrah of Boston; two brothers, Richard Okrah and Kofi Okrah; two sisters, Gladys Okrah and Nana Nukpe, all in Ghana; many nieces and nephews. Chief Nana Baafour Asare Bediako was born in Koforidua, Ghana, son of the late Isaac and Twumwaa (Anim) Okrah. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Ghana and a Master of Science in Biology from the University of Florida.Emmanuel was a Registered Nurse specializing in infection control. He was working for the Worcester Family Health Center. He had previously worked as a marine biologist in Gainesville at the University of Florida. While in Worcester he also worked at several semiconductor companies, finishing his time in the industry at Intel MA in Hudson. He also briefly taught at Quinsigamond Community College.He was a very active member of Wesley United Methodist Church and was proud to share his voice as a tenor in the church choir. He enjoyed swimming, cooking, gardening, and golf. His most cherished legacy is that of his family. He did everything in his power to provide them a better life, while also teaching them the importance of dedication and hard work.Calling Hours will be held on Friday July 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Funeral Service will be on Saturday, July 18. Interment will be at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.Due to current health guidelines, social distancing and the use of a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, will be practiced.Services will be "live streamed".There is an online register for messages and condolences, it and the link to "live stream" can be found at