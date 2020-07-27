1/1
Emmanuel Rodriguez
1990 - 2020
Emmanuel "Manny" Rodriguez, 29

Leicester - Emmanuel "Manny" Rodriguez, 29, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving parents Porfirio Rodriguez & Irma Ramirez; his sister Paula Getsemani Rodriguez; niece & nephew Getsemani Rodriguez-Bradley & Isaiah Rodriguez-Bradley, all of Leicester; maternal grandmother Facunda Lugo of Mexico; several aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many dear friends, notably his life-long friend Brandon Malloy.

Manny was born in Worcester, later raised and educated in Leicester. He graduated from the Leicester High School, Class of 2010 and achieved his professional degree in Culinary Arts from Salter College. Manny worked for Wal-Mart for several years as a Department Manager and was currently employed as a driver for 3B Auto in Worcester. As a youth, Manny enjoyed playing soccer and learning the teachings of Tae Kwon Do and martial arts. Always fun-loving, compassionate and caring, Manny was the first to help another in need. He was happiest while sharing his sense of humor and bringing laughter to those around him. Manny will forever live in the hearts and memories of his loving family and countless friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Cathedral of St. Paul, 38 High St., Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Guests are kindly asked to observe appropriate social distancing guidelines and wear a mask while attending services. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of St. Paul
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
