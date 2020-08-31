Enereida "Peggy" Cotto-BerriosWorcester - Enereida "Peggy" Cotto-Berrios, 56, of Worcester died Thursday, August 27th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. She leaves her husband, Pablo Torres; two sons, Julian Cotto-Berrios, Walter Cotto-Berrios both of Worcester; two daughters, Dominique Mongeon and Katherine Mongeon both of Worcester; a step-son, Pablo Torres, Jr.; three step-daughters, Gayle Walley, Daniele Walley and Rebecka-Dawn Walley; three brothers, five sisters and three grandchildren, Jaynique, Aria and Roman. She was predeceased by a brother.Peggy was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico the daughter of Filiberto Cotto and Aida Berrios. She was a caring person who loved animals, especially, dogs. Her favorite pastimes were reading and sewing.Her funeral is Thursday, September 3rd from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:30 AM in Cathedral of St. Paul, 15 Chatham Street. Burial will be at a later date in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, September 2nd from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home.