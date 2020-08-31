1/1
Enereida "Peggy" Cotto-Berrios
Enereida "Peggy" Cotto-Berrios

Worcester - Enereida "Peggy" Cotto-Berrios, 56, of Worcester died Thursday, August 27th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. She leaves her husband, Pablo Torres; two sons, Julian Cotto-Berrios, Walter Cotto-Berrios both of Worcester; two daughters, Dominique Mongeon and Katherine Mongeon both of Worcester; a step-son, Pablo Torres, Jr.; three step-daughters, Gayle Walley, Daniele Walley and Rebecka-Dawn Walley; three brothers, five sisters and three grandchildren, Jaynique, Aria and Roman. She was predeceased by a brother.

Peggy was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico the daughter of Filiberto Cotto and Aida Berrios. She was a caring person who loved animals, especially, dogs. Her favorite pastimes were reading and sewing.

Her funeral is Thursday, September 3rd from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:30 AM in Cathedral of St. Paul, 15 Chatham Street. Burial will be at a later date in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, September 2nd from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home.

oconnorbrothers.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
