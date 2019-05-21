|
Enoch "Babe" Malkasian, 85
Whitinsville - Enoch "Babe" Malkasian, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19 at Saint Camillus Health Center surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Claire (Tashjian) Malkasian; two sons, Matthew Malkasian and his wife Michele, and Mark Malkasian and his wife Doreen; a brother Edward Naroian, and his wife Pauline, all of Whitinsville. He was predeceased by his brother, Ira Naroian, and his wife Verkin. Known as Papa, he was adored by his four grandsons, Jacob, Luke, Joshua and Noah as well as many cousins, nephews and nieces.
Babe was born in Whitinsville, December 23, 1933, the son of Hagar and Isabelle (Gdvajian) Malkasian, and was a lifelong resident. A 1952 graduate of Northbridge High School, where he was an outstanding athlete, he was nicknamed "Babe" because of his skill as a baseball player. He was named "Mr. Football" in 1951, and was elected to the Northbridge High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. Enoch continued his education and athletic career at Monson Academy, The Massachusetts Maritime Academy and earned a Master's Degree at Worcester State College.
He served in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Long Beach, CA, and Japan, and he spent a year in the Merchant Marines.
A devoted educator, Babe spent 37 years in the Grafton school system. Known as "Mr. Mal" he inspired and mentored many students while serving as an industrial arts teacher and trusted guidance counselor.
A 60 year member of the Village Congregational Church in Whitinsville, where he once taught Sunday School, Babe was also a 50 year member of Mumford River Lodge, AF&AM, and the Eureka Chapter Royal Arch.
The family would like to acknowledge Claire's unflagging love and devotion to Babe and thank Darlene Chesley, his devoted caregiver, and the staffs at the Saint Camillus Adult Day Health Center and Saint Camillus Health Center for their unfaltering compassion and care.
Babe's Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Friday, May 24, at the Village Congregational Church and will be followed by his burial at Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling Hours will be 4-7pm, Thursday, May 23, in the Carr Funeral Home,24 Hill Street, Whitinsville. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Camillus Adult Day Health Care, 670 Linwood Avenue, Whitinsville, MA, 01588 or to the . To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 22, 2019