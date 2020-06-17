Enrica Joan Anne Marble, 71



Largo, FL - Enrica Joan Anne Marble passed at Suncoast Hospice in Largo Florida on June 2, at the age of 71. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island on October 30, 1948. She was predeceased by her parents Enrico D'Arezzo and his wife Ada Smith. Also predeceased by her sister Harriet Culton and her stepfather Dr. Lewis Smith. She leaves her husband of 38 years, David Marble of Harbor Bluffs, Florida, and a nephew Michael Culton and his wife Kathy of Clinton MA. She also leaves brother Tim and Sue Smith of Washington State, and sister Sharon and Ken Peterson of Wisconsin. Many cousins as well.



Enrica and her husband lived in Berlin MA before retiring to Florida in 2010. She loved her gardens and flowers. She was entrepreneur, studied jewelry design in Germany for 5 years, then worked in Providence and New York in the industry. She studied cooking at the La Varenne in Paris and was offered an apprenticeship by the chef. For many years she owned and ran Smith Marble Antiques in Newport, RI. Later she became a needlepoint instructor and a fine bead designer as well. She was also an accomplished knitter and pattern designer.



She was loved by all who knew her for her honesty and generosity.and her wonderful tales of world travel. She was a beautiful lady and never passed a dog she wanted to kiss and pat. She loved to entertain and had an unforgettable glowing, vivacious, and larger than life personality that made you laugh and informed no matter the subject on the table. Enrica was the light in the room, intelligent, understanding and sweet, and always offered a helping hand.



There will be no service at this time. Next summer when the sun shines and flowers bloom, we will have service memorial in Berlin, and share a hug and a story for her.





