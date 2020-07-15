1/
Enrique Martinez
1960 - 2020
Enrique Martinez, 60

Worcester - Enrique Martinez, 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday July 12, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Friday, July 17th with visiting hours from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A Funeral Service will follow beginning at 6:00pm. Burial will be held privately. For additional information or to place an online condolence message, please visit:

www.callahanfay.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
JUL
17
Service
06:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Dios te tenga en la Gloria en las manos de nuestro salvador.. gracias por tu sincera amistad aunque para nosotros eramos como familia te quiero mucho de corazón.. vas hacer una inmensa falta aquí en la tierra la última ves que te vi me dijistes voy a pasar por tu casa para hablar.. pero Dios tenia otros planes ..mi hermano siento mucho tu partida pero ya no sufres más ahora eres el angel de tu hermosa familia..QEPD
Hector Diaz
Friend
