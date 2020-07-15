Enrique Martinez, 60
Worcester - Enrique Martinez, 60, passed away suddenly on Sunday July 12, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Friday, July 17th with visiting hours from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A Funeral Service will follow beginning at 6:00pm. Burial will be held privately. For additional information or to place an online condolence message, please visit:www.callahanfay.com