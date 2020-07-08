Eric W. Bayliss, 75



EAST BROOKFIELD - Eric W. Bayliss, 75, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was born in Barkham, England on 25th November 1944 to Winnie and Frederick Bayliss. After attending Forest Grammar School, he enlisted as an officer cadet in the British Merchant Navy working his way up to Captain during a 12-year career. He first visited America in 1963 whilst in the British Merchant Navy, landing in Houston, Texas. Following his spell in the navy, on his return to England, he ran a number of different businesses including a DIY store and a traditional English pub. During the mid-1980s he emigrated to America, landing in Massachusetts. He continued his business interests operating a landscaping business, and self-storage facility before buying PJ's Bar in Holland in 2002. Two years later he met and subsequently married his wife, Jean. They had many happy years together, traveled frequently and had the opportunity to visit ports that Eric had sailed into during his time in the navy. Following a short illness, he passed away peacefully on 27th June 2020 leaving (in England) his sister Eileen, nephew Simon, niece Jane and their children, and (in America) his step daughters Rhonda, Donna and Charlotte and their extended families. Sadly, he was predeceased by his beloved Jean on 16th June 2020. Eric will be fondly remembered for his gregarious personality and desire to help others. Funeral service are private for the family. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield.





