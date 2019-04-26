Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
Eric T. Burroughs

Rutland - Eric T. Burroughs, 27, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Worcester and raised in Rutland, Eric is the son of David M. and June L. (Aromando) Burroughs of Rutland. He was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School, Holden, class of 2010.

Besides his parents, Eric will be affectionately remembered and missed by his two brothers, David M. Burroughs II of Rutland and Christopher G. Burroughs and Catherine Taglilatela of Woburn; paternal grandparents, George H. and Janice M. (Dangredo) Burroughs of Worcester; a maternal grandfather, Ralph and his wife, Helen Aromando, of Worcester; many aunts and uncles including, Lisa and Brian Smith of Worcester; and many cousins. Eric is predeceased by his maternal grandmother, Helen I. (Mahoney) Aromando and great grandparents Rose and Ralph Sr. Aromando.

Eric worked in the construction field for the past several years and enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. He played Wachusett Pop Warner Football in his youth and looked forward to going fishing every spring and summer. One of his favorite past times was following New England sports teams, particularly the New England Patriots. Eric had a kind and gentle way about him and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and heart-warming blue eyes.

A funeral service honoring Eric's life was celebrated privately in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. He was laid to rest at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton on Thursday, April 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019
