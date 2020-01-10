|
|
Eric John Carrstedt, 48
POMPANO BEACH, FL - Eric John Carrstedt, 48, of Pompano Beach, Florida, formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts passed away on January 2, 2020 at the age of 48.
Eric is survived by his parents Milton & Diana Carrstedt, his sister Sherrie Carrstedt, and his son Eric John Blakeney.
To know Eric was to love him. He was so many things to so many of us. A loving son, brother, father, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. Eric possessed so many great qualities, making it easy to adore him and love him. He was sweet, loving, kind, compassionate, loyal and hilarious. His smile would light up the whole room and his warm hugs would make anyone feel deeply loved and secure. He was deeply spiritual and had a close connection with God and the plans that he had in store for him. Eric was an amazing listener and confidante and was the man you would go to if you ever needed a friend.
He enjoyed the simple things such as quality family time, enjoying a meal, or long talks with a friend. Eric had a respect and appreciation for all living things, and like his father, enjoyed quiet walks and the nature that surrounded him.
Eric's deep love for the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox was contagious and represented on every piece of clothing he owned. Let's not forget his love for music and his love for singing. A performer at heart, the only thing he was missing was a stage.
Eric's faith in humanity and compassionate nature always left him on a path to help others, even those who others had turned their backs on. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten because a man like him only comes once in a lifetime.
A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider donating to the Epilepsy Foundation.
www.epilepsynewengland.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020