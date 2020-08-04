Eric R. Friberg, 43Westminster - I have the unfortunate job of sharing the news that my brother, Eric Ronald Friberg; a beloved father, husband, son, stepdad, uncle and brother has died unexpectedly on Saturday August 1, 2020.Anyone who had the privilege of knowing Eric personally was truly blessed. I don't mind admitting to my bias, but he was an extraordinary human soul.Eric was the youngest child and only son born to Ronald and Kathy Friberg of Princeton, MA. Born on Feb 1, 1977, he was an adorable, pudgy, smiley, happy, loud and loving little boy. Adventure was practically his middle name! From the time he could walk, Eric liked to move, and he preferred to MOVE FAST!Eric grew up loving the outdoors. He would joke that he was raised by wolves in the woods of Princeton. (He wasn't exactly wrong in that statement, we Friberg "she-wolves" did love to boss him around.)Eric never saw a bike he couldn't ride or a trail or mountain he didn't want to conquer. He was an amazing athlete. Growing up, he and I would create our own Spartan race through the streets of Princeton on any given day. We'd bike to Mt Wachusett, climb it, find a swimming hole, dive in, build a rope swing and traverse swamps. Eric was a true adventurer, and he was fearless.As a natural leader, educator and outdoorsman, anyone who had the privilege of mountain biking or skiing with him, learned something new about navigating rough terrain or shifting your weight for sharp turns or narrow paths.Eric leaves his two beloved children, Anna (13) and Christian (11), his loving wife, Liz Friberg, his step sons, Sam (13) and Ben (12), his parents, Ron and Kathy, his sisters, Tonya and Kim, and his nieces and nephews, Nathan, Theo and Aviana.Eric had this special gift with all the children in his life. He was playful in a way that helped children feel at ease around him. He connected with them through play and love. Eric's homes always had rope swings, adventure courses and trails to hike or bike.He made his living as a builder and was an immensely talented craftsman. From my own deck and basement to his and Liz's gorgeous home in Westminster, to hundreds of homes throughout MA, his work (what I don't mind calling his art!) are a testament to his skill level.For all of us who are close to Eric, we struggle to imagine a life without him. He brought us all so much fun, so many laughs, so much adventure, and so much joy.He was an enormously loving father to his children and an adoring husband to his wife, Liz. He was a faithful son, brother and uncle.In losing Eric, we are reminded to love well and hard, to forgive easily and without conditions, to live our lives with open hearts and adventurous spirits; to live every day experiencing the fullness of the good and bad, the joys and the struggles.Eric was intensely private, and a lone wolf in many ways, but when he included you in his inner circle, he was the most fun, the most creative, the most adventurous guy. All of us who loved him feel so incredibly blessed that we got to be included in his immensely loving and fun world.Eric, you will be missed. We will love you forever.