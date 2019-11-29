Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
John-Lawrence Funeral Home
3778 Falmouth Road
Marstons Mills, MA 02648
(508) 428-5704
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eric Paul Gustafson, 47

Hyannis - Eric Paul Gustafson, 47 of Hyannis, passed away unexpectedly due to underlying medical issues on November 26, 2019.

Eric was the son of Deborah (Pichette) DiLiddo and the late William Gustafson. He was born in Worcester and settled in beautiful Cape Cod along with the rest of his family in 1991.

Eric enjoyed helping others, cooking for family and friends, the ocean, fishing, and living life on Cape Cod. He had an affinity for music and was a skilled drummer (even if his earlier years were a little rough on our ears.) His love for food and cooking made him a talented chef (but also, a half-assed carpenter). Truly, nothing brought Eric greater joy than watching football and cheering on our New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of his adult life was not without struggle. His battle against alcoholism and substance abuse persisted. Still, as he fought for recovery from this devil of a disease, he was filled with hope for the future and continuously strived to try and make amends. Though he didn't want to die, we are comforted by the fact that he is finally at peace.

Eric leaves behind his beloved fiancé, Janet Taylor of Hyannis. He is survived by his daughter, Kristina Gustafson of Hyannis. He is the brother of Keith Gustafson and his wife Amy of Yarmouth, Gary Gustafson and his wife Stacey of Sandwich, Dana Ferrer and her husband Ruben of Mashpee, and Amanda Cote of Keene, NH and the uncle of many beautiful nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be from 5-7 PM on Tuesday, December 3rd at John Lawrence Funeral Home, 3778 Falmouth Road., Marstons Mills, MA.

For online condolences and directions, please visit

www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
