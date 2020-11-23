1/1
Eric Merced
1975 - 2020
Eric Merced, 45

Worcester - Eric Merced, 45, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after an illness. He was born on June 9, 1975 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to his loving mother, Maria Natal and father, Victor Merced.

Eric is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Magdalena; his six children, Johanna, Alexander, Jasmine, Charlene, Waleska and Sandra, all of Worcester; his mother, Maria Natal; his sister, Yolanda Merced; his nieces, Calene, Julianne and Jeniece; his nephews, Francisco, Yamil and Absalon; his in-laws, Thomas and Luz Maria Rosario; and his sister in-law, Maria Rosario. He was predeceased by his father, Victor Merced.

Eric was a devout Christian, talented artist, musician, and photographer who touched many lives through his creations and unwavering faith. He took great pride in his work and will always be remembered for his beautiful and curious perception of the world around him.

A celebration of life service for Eric will be held privately at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
