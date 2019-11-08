|
Erick M. Kangethe, 21
Worcester - Erick M. Kangethe, 21, of Worcester, died Wednesday, October 30th in Amherst. He is survived by his mother, Rosebell Kinyanjui; his brother, Ian Kinyanjui both of Seattle, WA and aunts and uncles.
He was born in Nairobi, Kenya. Erick graduated from Doherty High School and was currently a junior at UMass in Amherst. Erick enjoyed video games and playing soccer.
His calling hours will be held on Monday, November 11th, from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services and burial will be in Nairobi.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019