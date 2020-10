Or Copy this URL to Share

Erika Hues Mccuen, 51



Worcester - It is with great sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved Erika Hues Mccuen on October 5th 2020. Born in Worcester and long time resident of Dorchester Ma. She is survived by her husband Chris and daughters Cherice, Shanica, Ayanna, Deja, and Natalia. She leaves behind a host of family and friends. Funeral details to be disclosed at a later date.





