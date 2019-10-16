|
Erin Marie Ferreira, 22
Sturbridge - Erin Marie Ferreira, 22. On October 14th the night sky lost some of its sparkle, our dear Erin passed away suddenly, leaving us with broken hearts and beautiful memories.
Erin was born on Dec. 19, 1996, the beloved daughter of Alan J. and Katherine (Gibbons) Ferreira of Sturbridge, as part of a packaged deal securing her spot forever as her twin sister, Emily's mentor and role model. If you were to paint a picture of the 3 Ferreira girls, it would show them standing in a row, holding hands with Emily looking up to Erin, and Erin looking up to their older sister Brenda; what you wouldn't see in the picture is each sisters individual and special gifts that they shared with the others; a truly special bond that is not often as apparent as it is with the Ferreira family. Erin was predeceased by her brother, John Alan Ferreira. Kathy and Al, who, since the day Erin was born have been her number one cheerleaders, advocates and teachers. Showing her and all of their girls that they really can do whatever they want, be whoever they want to be.
Erin was the life of every party, the first to get the singing and dancing started and, true to her good nature, the first to encourage others to join in regardless of their level of talent. A giver of compliments and world class hugs, a lover of chips and dip, a beautiful and talented dancer, a friend, a sister, a daughter, a niece, a cousin. We miss you Erin, our world is dark without you, but we will try to follow your example and, instead of being mad at the universe for taking you from us, we will be thankful that we were able to know you and love you, and be loved by you for these years.
Calling hours for Erin will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19th, from 8:00 to 10:00am in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a funeral service at 10:00am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Anne's cemetery, Sturbridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shining Stars Dance Studio, C/O Bridget Gleason, 56 Ash St., Spencer, MA 01562.
In memory of Erin's bright personality, please wear bright colors on Saturday.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019