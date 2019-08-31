|
Erin E. Hunter, 39
Alexandria VA - Erin Elizabeth Hunter died peacefully on Sunday August 25th after a long illness. She was surrounded by her parents and her caregivers from Woodbine Nursing Home, Alexandria, VA where she has been the last 18 years.
Born in Worcester MA in 1980 she has also lived in Farmington CT, Vienna VA and Richmond VA. She attended school at the Master's School, Simsbury CT, The McLean School, Bethesda, MD and the Steward School, Richmond.
Erin loved animals especially her Scotty Dog Sophie. She embraced her Irish heritage, and was fortunate to visit her Nana's childhood home in Dingle, Ireland. She was an avid reader, loved music, and shared her gift of singing and playing the flute with the school chorus. She was an enthusiastic Red Sox fan, attending Sunday games with her grand-aunt Rose.
Erin is survived by her parents, Robert and Kathryn Haynes Hunter, her uncles and aunts, cousins and grand cousins. Erin was the beloved granddaughter of Walter and Cecelia Haynes and Lawrence and Brigid Hunter, all of whom preceded her in death.
There will be no calling hours. The funeral Mass will be held at Assumption College Chapel, 500 Salisbury St., Worcester, at 10 AM on September 7.
In lieu of flowers, her parents request that donations be made in her name to Catholic Charities, Worcester Diocese, 10 Hammond St., Worcester, MA 01610 (www.ccworc.org) or The Master's School, 32 Westledge Road, West Simsbury, CT 06092 (www.mastersschool.org).
The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.
