Erin L. Murphy
Worcester, formerly Boxborough - Erin L. Murphy, 30, Dec. 3, 2019. Erin is survived by her parents, John "Jack" Murphy & Debra (Jamieson) Murphy, her sister Lauren Murphy, grandmothers Virginia Jamieson & Dolores Murphy, & many aunts, uncles & cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfathers John E. Murphy, Sr. & George A. Jamieson. A graduate of Acton-Boxborough Regional H.S. 2008, Erin received her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology from Clark University in 2012 & Master's Degree in Education from Clark University in 2013. Erin's contagious smile & positive attitude was an inspiration to all, but arguably most effectively to her students at Woodland Academy in Worcester. Visiting Fri. Dec. 13, 2019 from 4 to 8PM at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. Rt. 111, Acton, MA. A celebration of Erin's life is planned for Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 from 11AM to 1PM at Wedgewood Pines Country Club, 215 Harvard Rd, Stow, MA. The family will hold a private burial service in South Cemetery Boxborough at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Erin's honor to Pancreatic Cancer: MGH GI Cancer Center Fund Number #120002027 to the attention of Dr. Jeffrey W. Clark, M.D., MGH Cancer Center, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019