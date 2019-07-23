|
Erin (Coonan) Schmidt, 38
MIDDLETOWN, RI - Erin (Coonan) Schmidt, age 38, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at her home comforted by her family. She was the loving wife of William J. "Bill" Schmidt to whom she was married for 11 years.
Born and raised in Worcester, MA the daughter of James and Ann (Gardner) Coonan, she had been a longtime resident of Middletown, RI. Erin was a graduate of Burncoat Senior High School and Providence College. Following graduation Erin worked in a variety of fields, most recently as the Admissions Director for St Michaels Country Day School. Starting in 2012 Erin turned her focus toward yoga and began her journey to become a certified educator in a variety of yoga disciplines, focused on holistic health and well-being. She found peace and happiness guiding others in her medium.
Countless individuals name Erin as a best friend. Her ability to hold space for friends and family and comfort others while focusing on self-development and wellness showed the depth of her character. Erin maintained an aura of peace and tranquility that created a balance in her life which supported her and those she loved.
Erin reminded us that family is the most important thing in life. When not on her yoga mat, she loved spending time with family at the beach, relaxing in her garden, making her famous margaritas, listening to music and sharing memories. Never to be outdone by her ever-wise-cracking family members, Erin was quick to throw a light-hearted, stinging one-liner when you least expected it. She was smart, funny, caring, and compassionate. Her two fur babies, Zoe and Griswold, were the benefactors of her powerful maternal instincts and she loved them dearly.
Erin opened her heart to everyone she met, and embraced all walks of life. She was always driven to experience as much of the world as she could through travel, and was always up for an adventure, pushing her loved ones to open themselves to the world as well. Her choice to see her human experience through a positive lens despite adverse life situations served and continues to serve as a reminder to appreciate and make the most of the time we share.
To put Erin's beliefs in perspective, one of her favorite life mottos was, "In the end these things matter most: how much we loved ourselves and how much we shared that love."
In addition to her husband and parents she is survived by her two brothers, Brian Coonan and Kevin Coonan; her sister Eileen Coonan O'Connor and husband Ben O'Connor; a nephew, Kaleb Coonan; a niece, Esther Schmidt; and mother-in-law, Maryann Weeks. Erin was a surrogate "auntie" to many.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Erin's honor to http://bit.ly/ErinCoonanSchmidtScholarship
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 23 to July 24, 2019