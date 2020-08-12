To our lovely former neighbors in Westborough! We are sad to hear of the news of Dottie, though she'll always be "Mrs. Reiman" to me! How many times did our lives co-mingle, either having fun in our shared back yards or having Dr. Reiman appear when one of us was sick. I am grateful that we were part of each others' lives. My heart is with you all. We only have one mother. Thanks for all the wonderful memories together.

Jim Teschner

Friend