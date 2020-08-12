Erlamond "Dottie" Reiman, 96
WESTBOROUGH - Erlamond Dorothy (Gliesman) Reiman, 96, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, died peacefully at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester on August 7th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 50 years as well as the devoted office nurse of the late Dr. Earl A. Reiman.
Erlamond leaves behind her five daughters and their spouses; Lynne and Kenneth Swart of Hanover, Carol and John Donovan of Braintree, Donna Reiman of Worcester, Erla and Kevin Mallett of Northborough, and Robin and Mark Feigelman of Westborough. Her eight grandchildren are Kenneth Swart Jr., Christopher and Timothy Donovan, Jennifer and James Mallett, and Julie, Allison, and Daniel Feigelman. Great grandchildren include Birch, Monte, Camille, Mandy, Lila, Brendan, Sadie, Maddie, Jack, Avery, and Cecilia.
Born in Auburn, Ma. to August and Erlamond (Pahl) Gliesman, Dottie was the sister of the late Harold and Evelyn Gliesman. Since young Harold could not pronounce Erlamond, he called her Dottie, a name that endured a lifetime.
During her younger years, Worcester was her home. Dottie attended South High School where she became a proficient pianist. A graduate of the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing, she was a proud veteran of the US Cadet Nurse Corps.
In 1946 Dottie married Earl, her childhood sweetheart. Westborough became her home for over 50 years. Early on, the family became part of the First Congregational Church community where Dottie was active in the women's groups. Even though she worked long hours, Dottie became an avid golfer, a talented artist, and participated in her daughters' many activities. After retirement, she had more time for her volunteer work, as well as her participation in Eastern Star and the Westborough Women's Club.
Five years after Earl"s death, Dottie moved to Shrewsbury Crossings which remained her home for the next 19 years.
Her burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Westborough will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation at www.ataxia.org
designated to SCA#6.