1/1
Erlamond (Gliesman) Reiman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erlamond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erlamond "Dottie" Reiman, 96

WESTBOROUGH - Erlamond Dorothy (Gliesman) Reiman, 96, of Shrewsbury, formerly of Westborough, died peacefully at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester on August 7th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of 50 years as well as the devoted office nurse of the late Dr. Earl A. Reiman.

Erlamond leaves behind her five daughters and their spouses; Lynne and Kenneth Swart of Hanover, Carol and John Donovan of Braintree, Donna Reiman of Worcester, Erla and Kevin Mallett of Northborough, and Robin and Mark Feigelman of Westborough. Her eight grandchildren are Kenneth Swart Jr., Christopher and Timothy Donovan, Jennifer and James Mallett, and Julie, Allison, and Daniel Feigelman. Great grandchildren include Birch, Monte, Camille, Mandy, Lila, Brendan, Sadie, Maddie, Jack, Avery, and Cecilia.

Born in Auburn, Ma. to August and Erlamond (Pahl) Gliesman, Dottie was the sister of the late Harold and Evelyn Gliesman. Since young Harold could not pronounce Erlamond, he called her Dottie, a name that endured a lifetime.

During her younger years, Worcester was her home. Dottie attended South High School where she became a proficient pianist. A graduate of the Worcester City Hospital School of Nursing, she was a proud veteran of the US Cadet Nurse Corps.

In 1946 Dottie married Earl, her childhood sweetheart. Westborough became her home for over 50 years. Early on, the family became part of the First Congregational Church community where Dottie was active in the women's groups. Even though she worked long hours, Dottie became an avid golfer, a talented artist, and participated in her daughters' many activities. After retirement, she had more time for her volunteer work, as well as her participation in Eastern Star and the Westborough Women's Club.

Five years after Earl"s death, Dottie moved to Shrewsbury Crossings which remained her home for the next 19 years.

Her burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Westborough will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation at www.ataxia.org designated to SCA#6.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 13, 2020
To our lovely former neighbors in Westborough! We are sad to hear of the news of Dottie, though she'll always be "Mrs. Reiman" to me! How many times did our lives co-mingle, either having fun in our shared back yards or having Dr. Reiman appear when one of us was sick. I am grateful that we were part of each others' lives. My heart is with you all. We only have one mother. Thanks for all the wonderful memories together.
Jim Teschner
Friend
August 13, 2020
Wonderful next door neighbor for all my years in Westboro. Blessings to all her daughters and their families.
David Teschner
Neighbor
August 13, 2020
Dottie was my next door neighbor growing up and mother of my best childhood friend Carol. She was such a positive force and spread that wonderful energy to her family and to all of us kids in that incredible O'Neil Dr. neighborhood! My thoughts and prayers to the family.
Doug Teschner
Neighbor
August 13, 2020
My condolences and prayers to Carol, her sisters and their families. Dottie was my family nurse when I was growing up in Westboro. May God Bless.
Dan Tortora
Friend
August 12, 2020
I lived across the street from the Reimans on O’Neil Drive for many years/from the age of three on. There are so many wonderful memories flooding my mind right now of that Wonderful family. The girls were my friends,Dr. Reiman was the Best and Mrs. Reiman was the kindest soul one could ever hope to meet.To Lynn,Carol,Donna,Erla and Robin-my heart goes out to you. You are still a big part of my life and yes,she was a great artist! You were blessed to have her as your mother.
David Small
Friend
August 12, 2020
One of my favorite ladies. Rest easy. My sincere love goes out to her girls and their families
Connie Mason
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved