Ernest Balazs- 74
Sutton - Ernest Balazs, 74, of Sutton, died Monday, October 26, 2020 at Newton-Wellesley Hospital after a brief illness. Ernie is survived by Cynthia Balazs of Millbury; his son, Joel Balazs of Berlin; stepson Christian Girardi and wife Jennifer of Shrewsbury; stepdaughter Angela Todd and husband Jonathan of Oxford; his beloved grandchildren, Emma, Michael, and Briley. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ernie was born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of Albert and Catherine and raised with his brother Albert and sister Maryann "Cookie" Thibert, who both predeceased him. Ernie joined the Army after high school serving as a diesel mechanic. Later his professional career as a steel manufacturer brought him to Central Mass in 1986 working as the General Manager of Consolidated Fabricators in Auburn and later as Vice President of Braden Power Group until his retirement in 2010.
Ernie loved his family deeply and dedicated his time supporting their education and interests. The 'Big E' was known for never missing a game, driving the soccer crew all over New England, enjoying every dance recital and music performance, and staying up late helping with homework. He was a great teacher of life and loved sharing his stories with friends over coffee at the Sutton Center gas station on Sunday mornings.
Due to COVID-19 Ernie's memorial service will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at alzfdn.org
.