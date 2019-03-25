|
Ernest W. Chaput, 91
Oxford - Ernest W. Chaput, 91, of Main Street, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lorna N. (Swenson) Chaput of Oxford; six children, Nancy L. White of Oxford, Gary E. Chaput of Oxford, David W. Chaput of Los Angeles, CA, Judith L. Tyler of Webster, Debra J. Borus of Webster, and Ernest P. Chaput of Webster; a sister, Phyllis Carter and her husband Edward of Oxford; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. He was predeceased by a son, Mark S. Chaput who died in 2017; and two brothers, Alfred Chaput and Louis Chaput. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Alfred and Laura (Lambert) Chaput, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford 50 years ago. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Mr. Chaput worked for Centerwood Real Estate in Oxford for several years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 58 in Oxford. He was a sports fan who enjoyed the Red Sox and Patriots. He loved trips to the casino, boating on Webster Lake, and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Ernest's life, held on Sunday, April 7th starting at 2:00 pm at the American Legion Post 58 in Oxford. Burial will be private. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019