Ernest P. "Nesti" Checka, 85
Southbridge - Ernest P. "Nesti" Checka, 85, of Main St., passed away on Saturday, May 23rd, in the Harrington Memorial Hospital, Southbridge, after a brief illness.
He leaves his six children, Karin Checka, Kevin Checka, Joel Checka, Jonathan Checka and his spouse Jennifer Tenczar, Jason Checka and Justin Checka all of Southbridge; his brother, Philip Checka of SC; two sisters, Clara Angelo of Webster and Helen Maddron of Virgina Beach; four grandchildren, Brenden Baxter, Samantha Checka, Jason Checka, Jr., Dylan Checka; and several nieces and nephews.
He was born in Southbridge the son of Thomas and Olga (Robo) Checka.
Ernest was a Korean War Veteran having served in the US Navy. He was employed by American Optical company for many years he also worked for the Town of Southbridge.
Nesti enjoyed bowling, fishing, metal detecting and all sports especially his beloved Patriots. He was a history buff and enjoyed collecting coins and stamps. He also enjoyed cooking, nature and animals. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a good joke.
Nesti took great pride in his community and enjoyed socializing at the Elm Center and Dunkin Donuts, but above all his greatest pride and joy was his family. He was a sweet, loving and caring Father and Grandfather and will be sadly missed.
A private graveside service for Ernest in Oak Ridge cemetery will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St. Southbridge is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 24, 2020