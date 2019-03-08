Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Whitinsville, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Demers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Demers


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ernest Demers Obituary
Ernest P. Demers, 73

Whitinsville - Ernest "Ernie" Demers died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home after an illness.

His wife of 41 years, Margaret Demers died in 2006. He is survived by daughter Heidi and her husband, Albert Fernandez of Piaz, Italy; son Jamie Demers and his wife Joy, daughter Megan Demers, daughter Mia Crawford and her husband Michael, Daughter in law Melinda White, all of Whitinsville, MA, Danny Demers of Slatersville, RI, 15 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 4 sisters, Betty Morvan, Gloria Demers, Rose Papazian, Mary Morton and 2 brothers, Robert and John Demers along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Thomas Demers and his wife Beth, parents Francis and Gloria Demers, 3 brothers Donald, Francis and Charles Demers.

Ernie enjoyed a long career as an HVAC technician working for Coughlin Electric and H.F.Robbins, eventually running his own company, Bay State Air Conditioning. He loved spending time with family, trips to Twin River Casino and walks with his sister Rose and beloved dog Petey. Ernie had a kind soul and easy smile, loved by all who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to gather for Calling Hours, Friday, March 29, from 9-10:30, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM, at St. Patrick's Church, Whitinsville, MA. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carr Funeral Home
Download Now