Ernest P. Demers, 73
Whitinsville - Ernest "Ernie" Demers died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at home after an illness.
His wife of 41 years, Margaret Demers died in 2006. He is survived by daughter Heidi and her husband, Albert Fernandez of Piaz, Italy; son Jamie Demers and his wife Joy, daughter Megan Demers, daughter Mia Crawford and her husband Michael, daughter-in-law Melinda Demers, all of Whitinsville, MA, Danny Demers of Slatersville, RI, 15 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren, 4 sisters, Betty Morvan, Gloria Demers, Rose Papazian, Mary Morton and 2 brothers, Robert and John Demers along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Thomas Demers and his wife Beth, parents Francis and Gloria Demers, 3 brothers Donald, Francis and Charles Demers.
Ernie enjoyed a long career as an HVAC technician working for Coughlin Electric and H.F.Robbins, eventually running his own company, Bay State Air Conditioning. He loved spending time with family, trips to Twin River Casino and walks with his sister Rose and beloved dog Petey. Ernie had a kind soul and easy smile, loved by all who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to gather for Calling Hours, Friday, March 29, from 9-10:30, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11AM, at St. Patrick's Church, Whitinsville, MA. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to , PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019