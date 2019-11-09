|
Ernest E. "DJ Dinzdale" Dumont Jr., 70
Webster - Ernest E. "DJ Dinzdale" Dumont Jr., 70, of Ragina Avenue, died Saturday, November 9, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 7 years, Lisa J. (Chenette) Dumont of Webster; three children, Jessalynn J. GaNun and her husband Jason of Easton, PA, Clayton S. Dumont and his wife Christine of St. Cloud, FL, and Tyler E. Dumont and his wife Yalisa of Davenport, FL; three sisters, Wendy A. Erskine of Oxford, Maureen R. Brown of Worcester, and Debra J. Erickson of North Brookfield; a brother, Scott Dumont of Shrewsbury; two step-children, Sean P. Grady and his wife Jessika of Auburn, and Lauren E. Grady of Worcester; eleven grandchildren who were his pride and joy, Colby, Austin, Gavin, Emelina, Avalynn, Lorenzo, Cora, Arielis, Kenly, Aiden, and Isaiah; nephews, nieces, and many friends. He was predeceased by his first wife of 22 years, Janine T. (St. Denis) Dumont, who died in 2002. He was born in Webster, son of the late Ernest E. and Barbara Ann (Langway) Dumont Sr., and lived in Oxford, Worcester, and Charlton, before moving to Webster in 1985. He attended Oxford High School – Class of 1967.
Mr. Dumont was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He proudly served aboard the U.S.S. Kawashiwi A0146 in Vietnam and the U.S.S. Lowry DD770 in Philadelphia. He maintained his friendship with his shipmate in the Navy, Marshall "Jess" Freer, for many years since they served together.
Mr. Dumont owned and operated DJ Dinzdale's Building Memories Disc Jockey Service for 28 years, retiring in 2011. Prior to retirement, he worked for R&P Woodworking in Oxford for 7 years. Ernie was known as "The Dinzdale" in the Bobby Darling Show Rock and Roll Comedy Band beginning in 1975, and he was the D.J. for Dance Sensation Dance Studio in Douglas for 18 years, providing music for all of their dance rehearsals and recitals. He was an election worker in Webster for 6 years.
Mr. Dumont was an avid Boston Sports Fan, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. He enjoyed playing his guitar, playing cards and board games with friends, and had a passion for history. His greatest joy was to make people laugh. He entertained many people throughout the years with his gifts of singing, music, and comedy. He will be greatly missed by his family and many wonderful friends.
A funeral will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date. Calling hours are Friday, November 15, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019