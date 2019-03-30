|
|
Ernest L. Fountaine, Jr.
Millbury - Ernest "Ernie" L. Fountaine, Jr. 80, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, March 27th.
Ernest's wife, Claire R. (Magnan) Fountaine, passed away in 2003. He leaves three children, Lynne M. Plante and her husband, Raymond of Woodway, TX, Sheryl A. Barry and her husband, John of Shrewsbury and Mark E. Fountaine and his wife, Lisa of Worcester; seven grandchildren, Patrick, Tyler, Kylee, Brendan, Liam, Jillian and Derek; three great-grandchildren, Delia, Aubree and Nathan.
Ernie was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Exploit.
For more than 40 years Ernie was an Accounting Supervisor at the New England Electric Company in Westborough, MA. His hobbies included raising beagles, canaries, homing pigeons and rabbit hunting.
Ernie and his wife, Claire, enjoyed vacationing in the Caribbean, Block Island and Hampton Beach. Following his retirement in 1999, Ernie & Claire enjoyed their winter months at their second home in Venice, Florida.
Everyone knew Ernie as a private soft-spoken man who above all, cherished spending quality time with his wife and family. His legacy is his family, his greatest achievement. He'll be deeply missed by all; however, his family takes solace in knowing he is reunited with his much-loved wife Claire.
The immediate Family will honor and remember Ernest's life privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christopher Heights, 20 Mary Scano Dr., Worcester, MA. Please visit Ernest's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019