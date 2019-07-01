|
|
Ernest R. "Rich" Gaboury, Jr., 91
Berlin - Ernest R. "Rich" Gaboury, Jr., 91, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, in St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, surrounded by his family.
He leaves his wife, Florence F. (Laskowski) Gaboury, with whom he would have celebrated 67 years of marriage this August; three sons: John R. Gaboury and his wife, Carole, of Worcester, Keith P. Gaboury of Berlin, and Kevin P. Gaboury and his wife, Gloria, of NC, formerly of Gardner; three grandchildren: Jacquelyn, Matthew, and Tricia; five great-grandchildren: Gavin, Cameron, Jacob, Evelyn, and Catherine. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary E. Engel, who died in 1980.
Born and raised in Clinton, he was the son of the late Ernest R. and Nora M. (Buckley) Gaboury, Sr. He attended local schools, before enlisting in the US Navy during WWII.
A resident of Berlin since 1957, Rich worked at the former Colonial Press, Clinton, as a title stamper for 33 years until its closing, followed by 12 years of employment at Chase Paper, Westborough, until his retirement.
He enjoyed reading, woodworking, and collecting coins and guns. He was a member of St. Joseph the Good Provider Parish.
Rich's funeral will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 11:00 a.m. in St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St., Berlin. Private burial with Military Honors will take place at a later date, in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Friday morning, from 8:30-10:30 a.m., before proceeding to church. In lieu of flowers, the Gaboury family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Epilepsy Foundation New England, 650 Suffolk St., #405, Lowell, MA 01854, or to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 1 to July 5, 2019