Ernest A. Gregoire, 85
WORCESTER - Ernest A. Gregoire, 85, of Worcester, died Saturday, February 15th at home with his loving family by his side. His wife of 45 years, Maria J. (Perra) Gregoire died in 2002. He is survived by his daughter, Donna M. Beauregard and her husband, Paul of Millbury; two sons, Mark S. Gregoire and his wife, Kathy of Auburn and Brad M. Gregoire and his wife, Kimberly of Worcester; his sister-in-law, Blanche Gregoire of North Oxford; and seven adored grandchildren, Joshua, Erin, Jereme, Lindsey, Tyler, Kaityn and Shaun; his great-grandson Miles; many nephews and nieces; and his long time companion, Judy Warren of Worcester. He was predeceased by his brother, Ronald and two sisters, Marie and Gloria.
He was born in Worcester, the son of Ernest W. and Antoinette (Helias) Gregoire. He was a graduate of Worcester Boys Trade High School, attended Worcester Junior College and graduated from WPI's School of Industrial Light Class in 1985. He proudly served in the United States Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War, and for two years was the Technical Team Chief of several microwave communication sites in Southern Japan, serving both Japan and Korea. Ernie earned certification with the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (Senior Member) and was a Massachusetts Licensed Electrician and also attended many state of the art programs to enhance his career. He was a member of the WPI Alumni Association, the Worcester County Electrical League, the NRA, American Legion Post 318, Post 3657, Greendale Retired Men's Club, the Auburn Sportsman's Club and the Hillcrest County Club. His hobbies included, golf, gardening, painting, woodworking and fishing with his best friend Mitch Perry. His greatest joy was time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and how proud he was of each of them.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, February 19th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, with his funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in North American Martyr's Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the Children's Heart Fund at Children's Hospital, 138 Francis Street, Brookline, MA 02446.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020