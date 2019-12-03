|
Ernest R. Martone, 79
Worcester - Ernest R. Martone 79 of Worcester died peacefully surrounded by family Sunday December 1, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice of Worcester.
Born in Worcester, Ernie was the son of the late Nicholas and Rose (Tortorino) and was a lifelong resident of the city. Ernie was employed as a machinist by the former Owens Illinois Co. of Worcester for 25 years before joining the City of Worcester where he worked as a water treatment operator for 23 years until his retirement.
An avid sports fan, Ernie loved supporting our New England teams, especially the Patriots. He was a member of local bowling leagues for many years. Ernie enjoyed watching his beloved grandchildren in their sporting activities never missing a game, attending concerts, and other monumental milestones. He spent many summers vacationing in Maine with family, friends including a close extended family member James Celentano. Ernie also enjoyed daily visits with his Worcester coffee club.
A longtime faithful member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and Our Lady of Loreto, Ernie was very active in his community serving on the Executive Board of the Wastewater Treatment of Worcester. He was a past Deputy Grand Knight of the Pope John Knights of Columbus, a Stewart of the Local 170 Union and served his country for 10 years in the Army National Guard of Worcester.
Ernie lived a full life and traveled throughout the world with the love of his life, his best friend and wife of 57 years Mary Grace (Marchese) Martone. Besides his wife, Ernie leaves his beloved family, son Stephen Martone, daughter Michelle Clarkson and her husband Richard, four sisters, Marilyn Kanerva and her husband Ronald, Loretta Sclafani, Sandra Penny, Debra Martone, sister in-law Barbara Martone and brother in-law Richard Ovian, four precious grandchildren, Jennifer Martone, Angeline Martone, Meghan Clarkson, and Kyle Clarkson. Ernie was predeceased by his siblings, Anthony Martone, June Leonard, Marie Ovian, and John Martone.
The Martone family would like to thank all those who cared for Ernie during his illness. To Beth Israel Hospital, VNA Hospice and the Cancer Wellness Center, thank you for all the love and compassion you showed our beloved Ernie and to our family during our time with you.
Calling hours will be Friday December 6, 2019 from 4-7pm at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Our Lady of Loreto Church 37 Massasoit Rd. Worcester, Ma 01604. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery Worcester.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions in Ernest's memory to the at or to the VNA Hospice 120 Thomas St. Worcester, Ma 01608.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019