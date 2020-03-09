|
Ernest L. Moulton, 81
SPENCER - Ernest L. Moulton, 81, of Howe Village, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 21 years, Lorraine E. (Morris) Moulton; three sons, Mark, Paul and Steven Moulton; three step-children, Bruce Morris and his wife Anne, Susan Morris, Karen Desrosier and her husband Chuck; six brothers, Richard, David, Kenneth, Harold, Kevin and Donald Moulton, two sisters, Barbara Merrier, Janice Madson, 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by a brother Gary Moulton and a sister Phyllis Mealer.
Born in North Brookfield, he was the son of Harold L. & Hazel M. (Hirbour) Moulton.
Mr. Moulton previously worked as a stitcher at the former Klevin Shoe Co.
He loved sports all his life. He played in the Worcester County Men's softball league. He was a member of the Auburn Sportsman's Club and played Class A softball as well in Spencer, Southbridge and North Brookfield.
He was an avid Patriots fan and a huge Red Sox Fan. He also loved country music.
A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, March 12 at 10 A.M. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St. Spencer, MA 01562. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton with a reception in the church hall after. There are no calling hours. Relatives and friends wishing to attend are asked to go directly to the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a cause close to Ernie's heart as his stepdaughter lives with this. The address is: Memorials & Tributes, Greater New England Chapter 101A First Ave. Waltham, MA 02451.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020