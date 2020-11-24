1/1
Ernest Pantos
Ernest J. Pantos, 84

Worcester - Ernest J. Pantos, 84, passed away on November 21, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center- University Campus following a courageous 10-year battle with multiple myeloma. He leaves his wife of 55 years, Barbara (Maleckas) Pantos; a daughter-Andrea and her husband John Berger of Holden; 3 grandchildren- Nicole, Anna, and William Berger; a sister Angeline "Angie" Pantos Walsh; his Goddaughter Jodi Walsh and several nieces. He was predeceased by a daughter Stephanie Pantos and a brother George Pantos.

Ernie was born in Worcester, son of the late John and Persefoni Pantos. He graduated from South High School and Clark University. He was president and owner of Tully Insurance Agency for over 50 years until the agency was sold in 2007. He was an active member of the Professional Insurance Agents of America.

St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, was very important in his life. He was a teacher and later principal of the church's Sunday School program. He also served as a member of the church Board of Directors.

Ernie was a true family man. His family always came first and his generosity knew no limits. His memory will always be eternal and he will live in the hearts of his loved ones forever.

The family would like to thank the Oncology Department at UMASS, WRTA Paratransit and the Worcester Fire Department for all their assistance and care.

Per Ernie's wishes, all services will be private. Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
