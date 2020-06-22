Ernest C. Richard, 93Worcester - Ernest C. Richard, 93, of Worcester passed away on Friday, June 19th in UMass Memorial Medical Center – University campus after being stricken ill at home.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jeanne L. (Laurence) Richard; three sons, Laurence Richard of Amherst, NH, Paul Richard of Santa Fe, NM and Roger Richard of Worcester, MA; four daughters, Anne Marie Skalin of Worcester, MA, Claire Richard of West Boylston, MA, Christine Richard of Worcester, MA and Jeannette Antinarella of Holden, MA; two brothers, Normand Richard of Dudley, Joseph Richard of Leicester; three sisters, Irene Menard of West Boylston, Mildred Carbonneau and Theresa Carbonneau both of Worcester; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.Mr. Richard was one of 14 children and was born in Mexico, Maine son of the late Camille and Leonie (Thibodeau) Richard. Ernest is also predeceased by three brothers, Rene, Albert and Gerard Richard and 5 sisters, Edna Richard, Rose Bourgea, Rita Peters, Evelyn Cormier and Lillian Richard.Mr. Richard graduated from South High School in Worcester and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard during World War II. He worked his entire career as a carpenter and a skilled cabinet maker. He worked for a period of time with the Carpenter's Union and then was self-employed for the majority of his career.Ernest was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Worcester and the VFW Post #6907 in West Boylston. Mr. Richard could often be found in his workshop crafting his trade of woodworking, but he was truly the happiest when he was surrounded by his grandchildren and his great grandchildren.A private funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Worcester with burial in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Richard may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary Church 25 Fales St. Worcester, MA 01606.Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond, Worcester is directing arrangements. If you would like to share a memory of Ernest or sign his online guestbook, please visit