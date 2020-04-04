|
|
Ernest J. Wilk, 71
Dudley - Ernest J. "Ernie" Wilk, 71, died Friday, April 3, 2020 in Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester after a long illness, with family at his side.
He leaves his wife of 42 years, Jane E. (Ryan) Wilk; 2 daughters, Laura M. Soldani and her husband Kevin of Norwalk, CT, and Sara A. Miedema and her husband Christopher of Webster; 2 grandchildren, Logan and Sawyer Miedema; a sister, Joan E. Cormier of Gardner; a brother, Stanley J. Wilk, Jr. of Webster; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his nephew Keith Nivala in 1989.
He was born in Webster on April 25, 1948, the son of Stanley J. Wilk, Sr. and Helen (Augustynski) Wilk and lived in Dudley all his life. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1966 and earned an Associates Degree from the New England School of Accounting.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, serving in the Vietnam Era.
Mr. Wilk worked at Kenyon Oil Company in North Grosvenordale, CT for 37 years, retiring as the corporate treasurer in 2007.
He was a communicant of Saint Andrew Bobola Church and a member of the Saint Joseph Basilica Council of the Knights of Columbus. He loved watching the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots. His family was his treasure.
The family would like to express their thanks to the entire medical team in the ICU unit of Saint Vincent Hospital who provided exceptional care with compassion and understanding for Ernie and his family in his final days.
Because of the current Covid-19 epidemic, his funeral and burial will be held privately. A celebration of his life will be held in the future on a day and time to be announced. Donations in his name may be made to either , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council, 3 Veterans Way, Webster, MA 01571. Arrangements are under the direction of Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster.
www.websterfunerals.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020