Ernestine Rucho
1926 - 2020
Ernestine (Tanca) Rucho

Southport, NC - Ernestine (Tanca) Rucho, 94, formerly of Worcester, died peacefully on Novermber 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her three sons Dr. Robert Rucho, Donald Rucho and his wife Susan and Paul Rucho, all of Southport NC; four grandsons, Adam Rucho of Los Angeles, CA., Zachary Rucho and his wife Arden of Charlotte, NC., Robby Rucho of Charlotte NC and Ross Rucho of Chapel Hill, NC; two great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas A. Rucho who passed away in 2006 and five brothers Charles, John, Stanley, Vanghel and Christopher Tanca and two sisters Victoria Marcoux and Elizabeth Mitro.

She was born and raised in North Grosvenordale, CT a daughter of Leo and Sophie (Cuistica) Tanca. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church when she lived in the Worcester area. Mrs. Rucho was a homemaker who was happy to spend time with her family.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 am in St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church, 34 Gold St., Shrewsbury. Guests are requested to go directly to the church for the Funeral Service. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery Worcester. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00pm in Dirsa- Morin Funeral Home, 298 Grafton St., Worcester. A Trisagion service will be held Thursday at 6:30 pm. All services will follow current occupancy, social distancing and mask guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Romanian Orthodox Church Building Fund, 34 Gold Street Shrewsbury, MA 01545. www.worcesterfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
