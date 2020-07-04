1/1
Esmeralda Flores
1984 - 2020
Esmeralda Flores, 35

Webster - Esmeralda Flores,, 35, of Webster, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 28, 2020.

Emeralda leaves her children, Kiara Navarro, Omar Navarro Jr., Dominic Navarro and Nicolas Navarro, her father, Julio Flores, two sisters, Evelyn Tapia and Marisol Aybar, a brother, Julio Flores, Jr., her maternal grandfather, Jesus Alfonso Cambrelen, the father of her children, Omar Navarro. She also leaves aunts, uncles, cousins and many nieces and nephews. Esmeralda was born in Worcester. Her mother, Myrna (Cambrelen) Flores died in 2015.

Ms. Flores worked as a shopper for Instacart. Esmeralda's family was her focus and was most important to her. Esmeralda was easy going and very friendly and could make friends with anyone. She would help anyone without prejudice. She had a contagious laugh and the sweetest heart and would brighten any day. Esmeralda was a member of St. Louis Church, Webster.

The funeral will be held on Thursday July 9, 2020 with a Mass at 11:00AM in St. Louis Church, 14 Lake St., Webster. Please meet directly at church. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Calling hours in DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St, Worcester are Wednesday July 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM with current gathering guidelines and limits in place and facemask required.

www.worcesterfuneral.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
