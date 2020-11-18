1/
Estelle Civalier
1935 - 2020
Estelle T. Civalier, 85

AUBURN - Estelle T. (Weldon) Civalier, 85, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Vero Health and Rehab of Worcester. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, R. Eugene Civalier, who passed in 1991.

Estelle was born in Worcester, MA on January 22, 1935. She was one of four daughters of the late Alfred T. Weldon and Elizabeth E. (Whalen-Seymour) Weldon. Estelle graduated from St. Joseph School in 1949 and Holy Name of Jesus High School in 1953. Upon graduation, she became a supervisor at Tom McAn. After retiring, she volunteered at The Guild of St. Agnes and worked at the Auburn Library. Estelle was an avid reader. She loved to travel with her husband, and she had a great love of cats.

Estelle is survived by her sisters, Elizabeth Guerin, of Myrtle Beach, SC, Sr. Pauline Weldon, of Marlborough, and Jeanne Weldon, of Marlborough. She is also survived by her nephew, Raymond T. Guerin and his wife, Kim, of Myrtle Beach, SC, several great-grandnieces and nephews, and several cousins.

Burial will be with her husband in Section 1 of Hillside Cemetery, Auburn on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10am. A memorial Mass for Estelle will be held at a later date. To leave a note of condolence, or to share a fond memory of Estelle, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Burial
10:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
