Estelle Marie Rose (Raymond) Dandurand
CHERRY VALLEY - Estelle Marie Rose (Raymond) Dandurand, 90, passed away Tuesday night at home as she held hands with her husband of 70 years and with her loving family gathered around. She was born in Ware, Massachusetts in the same house as her mother and grandmother. She was the daughter of Ulric A. and Freda (Geoffrian) Raymond and stepdaughter of Raymond Knox. Estelle grew up in Worcester and graduated from Holy Name High School. She enjoyed roller-skating and dancing at Johnny Hines Ballroom. She was employed for many years at Bancroft Motors where she met the love of her life, George D. Dandurand.
Estelle and George raised 7 seven children. They began their marriage on Canterbury Street in Worcester. As the family grew they moved to make a home in Cherry Valley where she lived for 62 years. She was her kids' biggest fan and was always supportive of their dreams. Everyone was always welcome in her home and she loved a party! Es was the perfect example of a fun, kind and loving person and she always looked at things through rose-colored glasses.
Estelle also loved spending time with her 13 grand kids and 3 great grand kids and was fondly called Mémère. She loved the Boston sports teams and never missed watching a Red Sox game. Estelle enjoyed music and started playing piano at a young age. She combined her love of music and beautiful voice with her deep faith as a member of the St. Joseph-St. Pius X Choir.
Most important to Estelle was her family. They loved her and will deeply miss her. She leaves behind her husband of 70 years, George D. Dandurand of Cherry Valley, seven children: George Dandurand Jr. of Cherry Valley, Kenneth Dandurand and wife Patricia of Plymouth, MA, Richard Dandurand and wife Martha of Cornelius, NC, Elaine Beattie and husband Mark of Westwood , MA, James Dandurand and wife Dana of Mooresville, NC, Lisa Fitzpatrick and husband James of Wrentham, MA, and Thomas Dandurand and wife Kristen of Wilmington, DE. Her grandchildren are Jeffery Dandurand and wife Emily, Marcus Dandurand and wife Katy, Stephen Dandurand, Joseph Dandurand, Allison, Caroline and Jack Beattie, Ava Dandurand, Aidan and Isabelle Fitzpatrick, and Chloe and William Dandurand. Her great grandchildren are Benjamin, Charles and Lucille Dandurand. Estelle leaves her brother Robert A. Raymond of Worcester. Her grandson Matthew R. Dandurand predeceased her.
The Funeral will be held Saturday, September 14 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Friday from 4-7 P.M. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Saint Joseph-Saint Pius X Choir Fund, or to the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Partners Seeking a Cure, pscpartners.org, 6900 E. Belleview Ave., Ste. 202, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111-1627.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019