Estelle I. Jussaume, 88
Douglas - Estelle I. Jussaume, 88, of Gilboa St., a lifelong resident of Douglas, died on Friday, October 11, 2019 at home after a brief illness. Friends and family were grateful for the opportunity to pay respects before she passed with loving family by her side.
She is survived by 3 brothers, Richard E. Jussaume (Hannah) of Kennebunkport, ME, Donald N. Jussaume (Geraldine) of Colorado Springs, CO, and Kenneth L. Jussaume (Ginger, deceased) of Douglas; 2 sisters, Rosemarie Rae (Kenneth, deceased) of Franklin, NC, Beverly A. Kozlowski (Ronald, deceased) of Medway, and sister of the late Edward R. Jussaume. She was a treasured Aunt to many nieces and nephews, and valued friends including Sister Hilda Chasse, Sister Rena Mae, and Frances Kelley (deceased).
Born on September 19, 1931, Estelle was the daughter of Edward F. and Emma H. (Doyon) Jussaume. She was a graduate of Douglas Memorial High School and the Salter Secretarial School. She worked as a private secretary at Heald Machine which became Cincinatti Milichron Co. She retired at 67 and then did secretarial work for Gogolinski Accounting/Financial for several years.
In her younger years she enjoyed golf, travel, and playing tennis. She played tennis for Heald Machine Co. She was a lifelong member of St. Denis Church and was a member of their St. Anne's Society. She was a longtime member of the Board of Directors and volunteer for the Abby House in Worcester until recently. Always a fighter, and very independent, she was loving, kind, and generous to everyone. She donated her time and resources to many charities over the years.
Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tues. Oct. 15 at 11 am in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations in Estelle's memory may be made to Abbys House: 52 High St., Worcester, MA 01609. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019