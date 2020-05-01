Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mass of Christian Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Immaculate Conception Church
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Notre Dame Cemetery
Estelle (Messier) Rathay


1923 - 2020
Estelle (Messier) Rathay Obituary
Estelle M. (Messier) Rathay, 97

Worcester - Estelle M. (Messier) Rathay, 97, of Worcester passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30th in the Meadows of Leicester after an illness.

Estelle is predeceased by her husband, Roland A. Rathay who passed away in 1996. She is survived by a daughter, Pamela J. Guillotte and her husband, Robert of Rutland; two sons, Roland G. Rathay and his wife, Linda of Florida and Gerald V. Rathay and his wife, Louise of Florida; 6 grandchildren, Rebecca, Jeffrey, Andrew, Steven, Robin and Tammy; 6 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and many nephews and nieces.

Mrs. Rathay was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Alphonse and Diana (Carreau) Messier and is also predeceased by two brothers, Roland and Clarence Messier and a sister, Jeannette Ruchala.

Estelle was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Worcester and a longtime member of the Greendale Branch of the YMCA in Worcester; she used to belong to the Quilting Angels at Our Lady of the Angels Church and enjoyed bowling. She was President of the "Fruit Bowl League" for many years and then bowled at the Colonial Bowling Center in the "Drop Out League".

Due to the current restrictions in place with the COVID-19 pandemic the family is having private funeral services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Church and burial will take place in Notre Dame Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Meadows of Leicester c/o Patient Activity Fund 111 Huntoon Memorial Highway Rochdale, MA 01542.

The funeral services will be available to watch anytime after 1 PM on Wednesday, May 6th by visiting her obituary at www.Royfuneral.com

Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is directing arrangements, to share a memory of Estelle or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020
