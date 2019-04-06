|
|
Esther M. Bialecki, 88
Worcester - Esther M. Bialecki, age 88 years, passed peacefully on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her beloved family at Notre Dame Hospice after a nearly 9 year battle with cancer and more recently, congestive heart failure.
Esther was born on November 17, 1930 in Webster, MA to Felix and Julia (Stelmach) Tryba, the oldest of seven children. Esther leaves her husband, Theodore and best friend of nearly 64 years, her loving daughter, Cynthia D., wife of Robert B. Kerekon of Shrewsbury, MA and two grandchildren she cherished, the love of her life Andrew and Brian who always came first in her life, no matter what.
She is survived also by her sister, Lorraine LaForte of Marlboro, MA and brother Bernard Tryba of Webster, MA, many cousins, nieces and nephews and a dear friend, Theresa Girouard of Worcester, MA. She was predeceased by Felix Tryba, Jr., Edward Tryba, William Tryba and Florence Weinberg, all of Webster, MA. Esther graduated from St. Joseph's Parochial School of Webster and then moved to Worcester as a young teenager to attend school while living with her Aunt Martha and Uncle John Nawrocki. She began her career as a salesperson and buyer at Kresge's and a floor lady at Woolworth, retiring from Supreme Coat She left work to stay at home with her daughter, instilling a strong foundation in pursuing education, tradition keeping and a deep sense of faith. She most enjoyed the simple pleasures of home and family, doing crossword and wonderword puzzles, baking and watching the Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots. Her most treasured role was that of Grammy, and she relished playing games with Andrew and Brian and spoiling them with homemade treats and especially ice cream. She attended many of their Little League baseball games, band concerts and special events, and as her mobility lessened, could not wait to hear about their accomplishments through a phone call or visit at her home. She was always smiling and ready to give the biggest, warmest hugs. She was beyond proud when both grandsons became Altar Servers. She loved each and everything to do with "her boys" as she fondly called them.
A parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Worcester, she held tight to her faith at time of diagnosis and progression of illness, always wanting to choose the path that would allow her the most time possible with her boys. It is an incredible blessing that she was able to see them grow to young adulthood, into individuals with the same beliefs and ideals she had Her family wishes to thank the team and staff at UMass Memorial for the help and support she was given under Dr. Sarah Hughes' care. At her last visit she was comforted to hear she could put her future in God's hands. A special thank you also extended to Dr. Janaki Moni at UMass. And special gratitude given to the staff at Notre Dame for their compassionate care.
The funeral celebrating Esther's life will be held on Thursday April 11, 2019 from HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., with a Mass at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St. Entombment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours are Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the , 30 Speen St, Framingham, Ma 01701.
www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019