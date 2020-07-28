Esther A. (Morrison) Darling, 96
Uxbridge - Esther A. (Morrison) Darling, 96, of Uxbridge, passed away Sunday July 26, 2020 in Milford Regional Hospital, Milford. She was the wife of the late John L. Darling, Sr., to whom she had been married for 71 years.
While raising nine children, Mrs. Darling assisted her husband in the family business, JL Darling Sewerage Service, in Uxbridge, for many years.
She was born January 10, 1924 in Uxbridge, daughter of the late Arthur M. and Albina (Dybas) Morrison, and lived in Uxbridge all her life. She attended Uxbridge High School and furthered her education by taking college classes well into her 60's.
Mrs. Darling enjoyed spending time with her children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and many types of music. She was a longtime member of St. Mary's Church in Uxbridge.
Mrs. Darling is survived by five sons, John L. Darling, Jr. and his wife Carol, of Cumberland, RI, James L. Darling and his wife Joyce, of Blackstone, Robert M. Darling, David A. Darling, and Francis X. Darling, all of Uxbridge; four daughters, Joan L. Stevens and her husband Chester, of Uxbridge, Susan E. White and her husband Bruce, of North Oxford, Cynthia A. Woods and her husband Mitchell, of Guilford, CT, and Mary A. Darling, of Uxbridge; 18 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held Friday July 31, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 North Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge.
Funeral services will be held Sat. Aug. 1, 2020 at 9 AM from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Mary's Church, 71 Mendon St., Uxbridge. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Granite St., Uxbridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Face coverings and social distancing are required.