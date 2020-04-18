|
|
Esther E. Dellagala, 96
SHREWSBURY - Esther E. (Pecorelli) Dellagala, 96, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Wednesday, Apri1 15, 2020 at the Beaumont Nursing Home in Northborough, MA.
Esther was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Joseph B. Dellagala. Esther was also predeceased by her two sons, Joseph J. Dellagala and Stephen M. Dellagala. She is survived by her two granddaughters, Jennifer D. Arsenault (Thomas J. Giblin) of Shrewsbury, MA and Stacey M. Beer of Holden, her daughter-in-law, MaryJane (Riggieri) Dellagala of Shrewsbury; and five great grandchildren, Ryan D. Beer, Alexa M. Beer, Evan J Arsenault, Will C. Arsenault and Matthew S. Arsenault. Esther was also predeceased by her two sisters, Antoinette Pecorelli and Mary Sliwoski.
She was born in Worcester, MA and is a graduate of Commerce High School. She was the daughter of Pasquale and Michelina (Falcone) Pecorelli. She lived in Worcester, Mashpee, and then settled in Shrewsbury. Esther was a Data Entry Specialist at Table Talk Pies in Worcester. Esther was a member of St. Mary's Church in Shrewsbury.
She was most happy in her home cooking, cleaning, baking and caring for her beloved family. She had a great love for the game of golf and loved to sing. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Esther's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Beaumont Nursing Home in Northborough for the care and compassion shown in her time of need.
You will be greatly missed Nana!
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020