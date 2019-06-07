|
Esther A. Gajewski, 85
Webster - Esther A. (Senkarik) Gajewski, 85, formerly of Dudley, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester with family at her side. Her husband of 57 years, Norman L. Gajewski, died in 2014.
She leaves 2 sons, Michael N. Gajewski and his wife MaryAnn of Webster and Gary P. Gajewski of Dudley; a daughter, Maryanne E. St.Francis and her husband Roger of Charlton; 2 granddaughters, Jenna St.Francis of Columbus, OH and Kara St.Francis of Lindenwold, NJ; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles Senkarik and by 2 sisters, Margaret Kalligan and Alice Kwiecinski.
She was born in Webster, a daughter of Charles and Anna (Kubik) Senkarik and lived in Dudley most her life, moving to Brookside Rehab in Webster 2 years ago. She graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster in 1951.
Mrs. Gajewski was a homemaker all her life. She was a faithful member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church. She loved cats and going to yard sales. Her special joy was time spent with her granddaughters. She made many friends at Brookside Rehab and enjoyed playing bingo.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, June 13, from the Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home, 340 School Street, Webster with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Road, Dudley. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace, Webster. A visiting hour will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 AM Thursday, June 13, in the funeral home. Donations in her name may be made to Brookside Rehab Activities Committee, 11 Pontiac Avenue, Webster, MA 01570.
