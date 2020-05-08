|
Esther Wittner 96
Worcester - Esther Wittner, 96, died peacefully on April 23, 2020 with her devoted and loving daughter, Wendy by her side. A native New Yorker, Esther grew up in Brooklyn, the youngest of five children. After marrying her loving husband, Esther followed Milt throughout the country while he was in the Army until they settled down in Elmont, Long Island. There they raised their son and daughter. Esther was a pre-school teacher until they left NY and traveled to San Diego in 1977. It was there that she pursued her love of teaching and began to work as a teacher and later as a Director of a Head Start Program. Esther and Milt remained in San Diego for 22 years with Milt sailing while Esther read the NY Times and studied for her BA Degree from The University of California at San Bernadino. In 1980, Esther proudly graduated at the age of 57. She was a lover of knowledge and a true lifelong learner.
In 1998 Esther and Milt packed up and moved to West Palm Beach to help out Esther's favorite sister, Adele, and Milt's brother. They enjoyed life in Florida until Nov. 2007 when Milt passed and Esther packed up once again and moved to MA with Wendy. Esther loved people and chose to move to Eisenberg Assisted Living in her quest for friends and the next new chapter in her "book". She lived there happily for over 12 years.
More than anything, Esther loved to be with her family. She was the favorite Aunt for most of her nieces and nephews and was often the life of the party at family gatherings of all kinds. She always had a smile on her face and a compliment to offer, so that you would smile too. She was a joyful, down to earth person, full of mischief and a passion for life.
Esther leaves her daughter, Wendy, and her husband, Robert Perrone, and their son, Jeffrey, and his fiance Daralene Cotto, and Brett, and his fiance Olivia Gilson. She also leaves the sparkles of her life, her great grandsons, Vincent and Lorenzo, as well as nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be at a future date. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020