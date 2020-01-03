Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
2002 - 2020
Ethan Pepper Obituary
Ethan R. Pepper, 17

HOLDEN/NORTHBOROUGH - Ethan R. Pepper, age 17, beloved son of Lori (Giancola) Ryder and her husband, Robert of Holden and Charles Pepper and his wife, Cristiane of Marlborough, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ethan's family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's Telegram.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
