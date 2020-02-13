Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
12:15 PM
St. John Cemetery
260 Cambridge St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Asselta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Asselta


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Asselta Obituary
Ethel G. Asselta, 85

Putnam, CT - Ethel G. (Baker) Asselta, 85, formerly of Marshall St., died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She was the loving wife of the late Salvatore Asselta, Sr. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth E. (St. Germaine) Baker.

Mrs. Asselta was a homemaker and enjoyed country dancing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ethel is survived by her daughters, Ann Dupre and her husband John of Worcester, Paula Asselta of Worcester, and Carol Harwood and her husband Bill of Charlton, MA; her siblings, John Baker, Michael Baker, Richard Baker, and Frances Brunelle; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Salvatore Asselta, Jr. and her siblings, Frederick Baker, Joseph Baker, Mable Peters, and Jennie LaBrie; and her companion Herman "Sonny" Prince.

Relatives and friends may visit with Ethel's family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. in St. John Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. Donations in Ethel's memory may be made to the . For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -