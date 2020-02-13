|
Ethel G. Asselta, 85
Putnam, CT - Ethel G. (Baker) Asselta, 85, formerly of Marshall St., died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. She was the loving wife of the late Salvatore Asselta, Sr. Born in Worcester, MA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Elizabeth E. (St. Germaine) Baker.
Mrs. Asselta was a homemaker and enjoyed country dancing and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Ethel is survived by her daughters, Ann Dupre and her husband John of Worcester, Paula Asselta of Worcester, and Carol Harwood and her husband Bill of Charlton, MA; her siblings, John Baker, Michael Baker, Richard Baker, and Frances Brunelle; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Salvatore Asselta, Jr. and her siblings, Frederick Baker, Joseph Baker, Mable Peters, and Jennie LaBrie; and her companion Herman "Sonny" Prince.
Relatives and friends may visit with Ethel's family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, CT, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a service in the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. A graveside service will be held at 12:15 p.m. in St. John Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. Donations in Ethel's memory may be made to the . For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020