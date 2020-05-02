|
|
Ethel Adora Fenton, 84
Worcester - Ethel Adora (Samuel) Fenton, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Care One at Millbury. She is survived by her loving daughters, Heidi Adora Fenton-Hanrahan of Worcester; and Heather Demetra Fenton-Campbell of Columbus, OH; sons-in-law, Robert Hanrahan and Carl Sherwin; grandchildren, Eliana Demetra Campbell, Doron James Carlton Campbell and Kathleen Adora Hanrahan. She leaves her brothers Richard Samuel of Montserrat; and Frank Samuel & wife Ethlyn Samuel of FL; nieces, nephews, and extended family, notably her "third daughter" Althea Scarborough, and her husband James of CA. She is pre-deceased by her brothers Howard and Rupert Samuel.
Ethel was born in Plymouth, on the Island of Montserrat, West Indies, daughter of the late Francis & Margaret (Skerritt) Samuel, and lived a life devoted to faith, family, and helping others. A graduate of Caribbean Union College, Class of 1956, Ethel achieved her secretarial degree and was employed at the school before migrating to Montreal, Canada, and later Boston, where she enrolled at the Cambridge School and earned her degree as a medical records technician. A consummate hostess who exemplified hospitality, Ethel was happiest while opening her home to entertain family and friends alike. She found pleasure in sewing and was blessed with an abundance of talent in the kitchen, preparing feasts for family gatherings and for all who entered her home. She was well spoken, well educated, and well respected in her profession, serving as Medical Records Supervisor for Framingham Union Hospital for many years until retiring. Upon retirement, she and her husband Jim settled in St. Croix, where they cherished days tending to their fruit trees and garden. Above all, Ethel was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed and forever remembered by all who had the pleasure to have known her. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services and burial in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ethel Fenton to: -309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020