|
|
Ethel (Zelnia) Lavoie, 98
Worcester - Ethel H. (Zelnia) Lavoie, 98, of Worcester, passed away on Wednesday, March 6th in the Christopher House Nursing Home after an illness.
Ethel was married to the late George A. Lavoie who died in 1973. She is survived by her two sons, Edward Lavoie and his wife, Donna of Worcester and James Zelnia and his wife, Connie of West Palm, Florida; a daughter, Suzanne Reed and her husband, Robert of Longmont, CO; a brother Joseph Zelnia and his wife, Anne of Oakham; a sister, Frances Gray of Gardner; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Lavoie was born in Cambridge, MA daughter of the late Walter and Philomenia (Dugal) Zelnia and is also predeceased by a daughter, Kathleen Lavoie Rigney who died in 1999 and a brother, Thomas Zelnia.
Ethel was a member of Immaculate Conception Church and she enjoyed spending time gardening, reading, doing embroidery and adding to her vast collection of dolls.
The funeral will be held on Monday, March 11th from the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in Immaculate Conception Church 353 Grove Street. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 in the funeral home before the funeral. Memorial contributions in memory of Ethel may be made to either www.Cureourovariancancer.org or to St. John's Food for the Poor 44 Temple Street Worcester, MA 01604
To share a memory of Ethel, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019