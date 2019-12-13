|
Ethel M. (St. George) Mitis, 79
Worcester - Ethel M. (St. George) Mitis, 79, of Worcester, died peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, December 10th after a long illness.
Ethel is survived by two sons, James E. Turner Jr. and his wife, Dorothy of Worcester and Earl J. Turner and his wife, Kim of Worcester; three daughters, Patricee A. Turner of Worcester, Terri A. Pelletier of Worcester and Tracy A. Fortin and her husband, Kyle of Rochdale; two sisters, Marion Kerswell of Madera, CA and Frances Little of Worcester; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Earl and Marie (Denault) St. George and is also predeceased by two sisters, Earlene Dubski and Patricia Parker.
Ethel worked for over 20 years for the Digital Corporation and Compaq. She was also an ordained spiritual minister and belonged to the Red Hat Society for many years. Ethel's family was the center of her life and she thoroughly loved to be with them, especially around the holidays with Christmas being her favorite.
A Remembrance of Life will be held on Monday, December 16th from 5 to 8 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at 11 AM in the funeral home. The family asks that memorial contributions in memory of Ethel to help cure breast cancer be made to the Susan B. Komen 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526 Dallas, TX 75244.
