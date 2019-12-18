|
Ethel E. Orlando, 91
WESTBOROUGH - Ethel E. Orlando, 91, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Louis H. Orlando.
Born in North Grafton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Isabelle (Whitney) Atchue and was educated in Grafton schools.
Mrs. Orlando was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church, enjoyed cooking and baking and was dedicated to her entire family.
She is survived by ten children, Michael L. Orlando and his wife, Louisette, of Uxbridge, Steven L. Orlando of Westborough, Paul J. Orlando and his wife, Dorothy, of Bluffton, SC, Peter J. Orlando and his wife, Marie, of Westborough, Jean M. Damiano and her husband, Michael, of North Attleborough, Antoinette M. Walsh and her husband, Jeff, of Boylston, Marie M. Walters of Westborough, Mark A. Orlando and his wife, Kelly, of Westborough, Lawrence J. Orlando of Westborough and Linda M. McQuade and her husband, Jay, of Shrewsbury; one brother, Lawrence Atchue of Worcester; one sister, Irene Allard of Millbury; 28 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Nancy Orlando, a granddaughter, Marcie Orlando, two brothers, Raymond and Russell Atchue and one sister, Mildred Raymond.
The family would like to thank Dr. Robert Klugman and all his staff for the many years of caring for our mother.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.
Calling hours are Friday, December 20, from 4 to 7 P.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019